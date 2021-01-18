Number of servings: 6 cups
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
3 Tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
3 teaspoons sugar, granulated or brown
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon hot sauce
3⁄4 pound lean ground turkey (15% fat or less)
2 stalks celery, sliced
2 medium carrots, shredded
1 Tablespoon minced ginger root or 3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 clove garlic, minced
1 can (8 ounces) water chestnuts, drained and chopped
2 cups cooked brown rice
8 large lettuce leaves
Directions
1. In a small bowl, blend the soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil and hot sauce.
2. In a large skillet, sauté turkey, celery and carrot until the turkey begins to brown, 10minutes. Break turkey into crumbles as it cooks.
3. Add ginger and garlic. Cook 2 minutes.
4. Stir in soy sauce mixture and water chestnuts. Cook 2 minutes longer.
5. Stir in cooked rice. Heat through.
6. Serve in lettuce leaves.
7. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
