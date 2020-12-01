Number of servings: 1
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 8-inch whole wheat tortilla
- 2 Tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 Tablespoons cranberry sauce or dried cranberries
- 2 Tablespoons cooked turkey, chopped or shredded
- 1⁄3 cup spinach
Directions:
1. Sprinkle shredded cheese evenly over one half of the tortilla. Add cranberry sauce or dried cranberries, turkey and spinach, then fold the tortilla in half over the filling.
2. Heat a medium skillet over medium heat (300 degrees in an electric skillet). Lightly spray with cooking spray, then place tortilla in the skillet. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until the outside is golden brown and contents are heated through.
3. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Substitute beans, tofu, or other cooked meat for the turkey.
• For extra flavor, add a dash of cayenne pepper or chili powder before folding the quesadilla in half.
Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/turkey-cranberry-quesadilla
