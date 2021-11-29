Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium onion
- 2 medium carrots (diced, about 1 ½ cups)
- 2 celery stalks (diced)
- 8 oz. sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup quick cooking barley
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups cooked turkey breast (shredded or diced)
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Add the olive oil to a soup pot over medium-high heat.
2. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and mushrooms to the pot. Sauté for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the onions start to turn clear.
3. Add the barley, broth, and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
4. Add the turkey. Season with the salt and pepper. Cook until the turkey is heated, then serve.
Source: The Diabetes Cookbook. Recipe Credit: Lara Rondinelli Hamilton, RD, LDN, CDE and Jennifer Bucko Lamplough. https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/diabetes-turkey-barley-soup.html
Photo Credit: Photography by Terry Doran; Food Styling by Skyler Myers; Styled by Stacey Heston.
