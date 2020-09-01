Tuna Veggie Melt
Photo: Food Hero

Number of servings: 6

Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 can (5 ounces) tuna in water, drained

1⁄4 cup celery, chopped (about 1 stalk)

1 green onion, sliced

1⁄2 cup carrot, grated

1 Tablespoon mayonnaise

1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

3 whole wheat English muffins

1⁄2 cup 2 ounces) grated cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, mix tuna, celery, onion, carrot, mayonnaise and pepper.

2. Top each muffin half with tuna mixture and grated cheese.

3. Broil until cheese melts, about 3 minutes.

4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Online Poll

What are your Labor Day plans?

You voted:

