Number of servings: 6
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 20 minutes
Ingredients:
1 can (5 ounces) tuna in water, drained
1⁄4 cup celery, chopped (about 1 stalk)
1 green onion, sliced
1⁄2 cup carrot, grated
1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
3 whole wheat English muffins
1⁄2 cup 2 ounces) grated cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, mix tuna, celery, onion, carrot, mayonnaise and pepper.
2. Top each muffin half with tuna mixture and grated cheese.
3. Broil until cheese melts, about 3 minutes.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.