Number of servings: 7
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 25 minutes
Ingredients:
1⁄8 teaspoon pepper
1 can (5 ounces) tuna in water, drained
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon
1 can (10.5 ounces) low sodium condensed cream of chicken soup
8 ounces egg noodles (4 1/2 cups dry)
2 cups frozen peas
1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder
1 Tablespoon prepared mustard
1⁄3 cup nonfat or 1% milk
Directions:
1. Cook noodles using package directions. Add peas for last three minutes. Drain.
2. Mix remaining ingredients in a small bowl. Add to drained noodles, and stir well.
3. Cook on low heat, stirring often, until heated through. Serve warm.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Cream of Mushroom or Cream of Chicken Mushroom soup can be substituted for Cream of Chicken.
• Try whole wheat egg noodles.
• Reheat the casserole in the microwave if it has cooled before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.