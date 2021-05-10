Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Ingredients
- 14 ounces extra firm tofu
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup bell pepper, chopped (any color)
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed/drained
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 ounce (1/4 cup) cheddar cheese
Directions
1. Drain and press tofu to remove extra liquid. Crumble; set aside.
2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, sauté onion and bell pepper in oil until tender, 5-7 minutes.
3. Add spinach, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
4. Add tofu; cook and stir until heated through. Sprinkle cheese over the top. Serve hot.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• More spice? Try cumin or chili powder. Add other veggies.
Recipe and Photo Source: https://foodhero.org/recipes/tofu-scramble
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.