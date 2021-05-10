Tofu Scramble

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Ingredients

- 14 ounces extra firm tofu

- 1 cup onion, chopped

- 1 cup bell pepper, chopped (any color)

- 1 teaspoon oil

- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed/drained

- 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 garlic cloves, minced

- ½ teaspoon salt

- ½ teaspoon pepper

- 1 ounce (1/4 cup) cheddar cheese

Directions

1. Drain and press tofu to remove extra liquid. Crumble; set aside.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, sauté onion and bell pepper in oil until tender, 5-7 minutes.

3. Add spinach, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

4. Add tofu; cook and stir until heated through. Sprinkle cheese over the top. Serve hot.

5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

• More spice? Try cumin or chili powder. Add other veggies.

Recipe and Photo Source: https://foodhero.org/recipes/tofu-scramble

