Ingredients
- 1 1⁄2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 3⁄4 cup diced carrot
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups diced summer or winter squash (fresh or frozen)
- 1 1⁄2 cups corn (fresh or frozen) or a 15-oz can (drained and rinsed)
- 1 1⁄2 cups cooked beans (any type) or a 15-oz can (drained and rinsed)
- 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes or 2 cups diced fresh
- 3 1⁄2 cups low sodium broth (any type)
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Heat oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add carrot and onion and saute until onions have begun to turn slightly brown, about 8 to 10 minutes.
3. Add garlic, squash and corn and continue to stir for another 3 to 4 minutes.
4. Add beans, tomatoes, broth, cumin and pepper.
5. Allow soup to come to a boil and then turn heat down to a simmer until all vegetables are tender to taste (15 to 30 minutes, depending on the vegetables used).
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Try This: Change the vegetables and beans based on what you have on hand. Instead of cumin, try 2 to 3 teaspoons of Italian seasoning or 1 Tablespoon of curry powder.
Thanks to the Food Hero Indigenous Peoples work group for this recipe.
