Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 3 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 ¼ lbs green beans (trimmed)
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 2 ½ tbsp chopped hazelnuts
- 2 tbsp dried cranberries
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- Zest of 1 lemon
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, combine the oil, nuts, cranberries, salt & pepper. Top the green beans with the cranberry-nut mixture. Garnish with the lemon zest.
2. Fill a large pot 2/3 full of water and bring to a boil. Add the green beans, turn off the heat, and let the green beans stand in the water for 3 minutes. Drain the beans and add them to a serving bowl of platter.
Source: Diabetes Forecast. Recipe Credit: Robyn Webb, MS, LN. Photo Credit: Terry Doran.
