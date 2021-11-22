Thanksgiving green beans with cranberries and hazelnuts

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

- 1 ¼ lbs green beans (trimmed)

- 2 tsp olive oil

- 2 ½ tbsp chopped hazelnuts

- 2 tbsp dried cranberries

- 1/8 tsp salt

- 1/8 tsp black pepper

- Zest of 1 lemon

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, combine the oil, nuts, cranberries, salt & pepper. Top the green beans with the cranberry-nut mixture. Garnish with the lemon zest.

2. Fill a large pot 2/3 full of water and bring to a boil. Add the green beans, turn off the heat, and let the green beans stand in the water for 3 minutes. Drain the beans and add them to a serving bowl of platter.

Source: Diabetes Forecast. Recipe Credit: Robyn Webb, MS, LN. Photo Credit: Terry Doran.

