Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup tomato pasta sauce
- 1 pound chicken breast cut or pounded into 1/2-inch thick slices
- ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1 package frozen spinach, thawed and drained or 4 cups fresh spinach leaves
- ¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Pour ½ cup of pasta sauce in a large baking dish. Sprinkle salt and pepper over chicken and add to the dish. Top with remaining ½ cup of pasta sauce, spinach and mozzarella.
3. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until chicken is no longer pink inside and cheese begins to turn brown.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Do not rinse raw poultry.
• Wash hands and all surfaces and utensils after touching raw chicken.
• Try other fresh or frozen and thawed leafy greens.
