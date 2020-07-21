Number of servings: 4
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 25 minutes
Ingredients:
2 medium turnips
2 medium carrots
4 cloves garlic, minced or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 Tablespoon oil
2 Tablespoons sesame seeds
3 Tablespoons honey or brown sugar
Directions:
1. Wash, peel (if desired) and cut turnips and carrots into ¼ inch cubes.
2. Combine all ingredients in a skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often until vegetables begin to brown (caramelize).
3. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old.
