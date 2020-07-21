Sesame Turnips and Carrots
Photo: Food Hero

Number of servings: 4

Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 25 minutes

Ingredients:

2 medium turnips

2 medium carrots

4 cloves garlic, minced or 1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon oil

2 Tablespoons sesame seeds

3 Tablespoons honey or brown sugar

Directions:

1. Wash, peel (if desired) and cut turnips and carrots into ¼ inch cubes.

2. Combine all ingredients in a skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often until vegetables begin to brown (caramelize).

3. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old.

