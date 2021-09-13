Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon margarine or butter
- 4 cups corn (try frozen, canned and drained, or fresh, cut off the cob)
- 1 cup chopped onion
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon dried basil
- ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
Directions
1. Heat margarine in medium skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet).
2. Add corn, onion, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Stir to coat evenly.
3. Cook uncovered until onion is tender and corn is heated through, about 5 to 10 minutes.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• 1 cup corn (canned and drained, frozen, or fresh cooked).
• Add chopped bell pepper for more color.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://foodhero.org/recipes/sauteed-corn-and-onion
