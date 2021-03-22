Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 medium cauliflower, grated or finely chopped (4 to 5 cups)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice or lime juice (optional)
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or cilantro (optional)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Heat oil in a large skillet or saucepan on medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft, 3 to 5 minutes.
3. Add garlic, cauliflower, salt and pepper. Stir until cauliflower is tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
4. Stir in lemon juice and sprinkle with parsley, if desired. Serve warm.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Use as a side dish or as a base for stir-fries, chili or anything you might eat with rice.
• Add any sautéed or roasted vegetables.
• Top with grated or crumbled cheese.
• Freeze extra lemon or lime juice to use later.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/sauteed-cauliflower-rice
