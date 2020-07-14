Number of servings: 6
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 10 minutes
Ingredients:
1 can (14.75 ounce) salmon, drained
1⁄4 cup pickle relish (dill or sweet) or chopped pickles
1⁄4 cup plain nonfat yogurt
2 Tablespoons light mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons lemon juice (about 1/2 lemon)
Directions:
1. Remove skin and large bones from salmon. In a medium bowl, break up salmon and mash small bones with a fork.
2. Add relish, yogurt, mayonnaise and lemon juice.
3. Mix together until well combined.
4. Chill before serving. Serve on a bed of salad greens or use as a sandwich filling.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Small bones are soft after canning. They can be mashed and eaten for more calcium.
