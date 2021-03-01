Number of servings: 6
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 cups whole grain pasta (try shells, elbow, or bow tie)
- 1 Tablespoon margarine or butter
- 2 Tablespoons chopped onion
- 1 can (5 ounces) canned salmon, drained (about 1/2 cup cooked fresh salmon)
- 2 small tomatoes, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley or 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, then set aside.
2. While pasta is cooking, heat butter in a medium skillet over medium heat (300 degrees in an electric skillet). Add onion and cook until tender.
3. Add cooked pasta, salmon, tomato, lemon juice, parsley and salt. Cook until heated through.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.