Recipe: Roasted Honey Mustard Brussels Sprouts

Recipe: Roasted Honey Mustard Brussels Sprouts

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

 Ingredients

-        2 cups Brussles sprouts, halved

-        2 teaspoons margarine or butter, melted

-        3 teaspoons honey

-        1 teaspoon prepared mustard

-        ½ teaspoon onion powder

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Mix margarine, honey, mustard and onion powder in a large bowl. Set aside.

3. Spread sprouts on baking pan and roast for 10 to 15 minutes or until tender.

4. Add roasted sprouts to the mustard mixture and stir until evenly coated. Serve warm.

5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old. Try brown sugar.

Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/roasted-honey-mustard-brussels-sprouts

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolution?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolution?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.