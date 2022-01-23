Recipe: Roasted Honey Mustard Brussels Sprouts

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups Brussles sprouts, halved
- 2 teaspoons margarine or butter, melted
- 3 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Mix margarine, honey, mustard and onion powder in a large bowl. Set aside.
3. Spread sprouts on baking pan and roast for 10 to 15 minutes or until tender.
4. Add roasted sprouts to the mustard mixture and stir until evenly coated. Serve warm.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old. Try brown sugar.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/roasted-honey-mustard-brussels-sprouts
