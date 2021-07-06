Number of servings: 7
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 40 minutes
Ingredients:
1 medium-sized head cauliflower
1 teaspoon oil
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon pepper
1⁄4 cup grated cheese (try Parmesan or reduced-fat cheddar)
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
• Cut cauliflower into florets about equal in size. Toss pieces with oil and place on baking pan in a single layer.
• Mix spices together and sprinkle evenly over cauliflower. Sprinkle with cheese.
• Roast for 30 minutes or until cauliflower is tender when pierced with a fork.
• Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours
