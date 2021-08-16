Prep Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup vinegar (any type)
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 to 4 teaspoons sugar
- 1 to 2 Tablespoons seasonings (see Notes)
- 1 1/2 cups cucumber slices
Directions
1. In a small saucepan, heat the vinegar, water, salt and sugar until the mixture simmers. Stir until the salt and sugar are dissolved and remove from heat.
2. Place the seasonings in the bottom of a clean pint-sized glass jar. Add the cucumber slices, packing them closely together. Leave about 1/2 inch space at the top of the jar.
3. Fill the jar with the warm vinegar mixture to cover the cucumbers. Close the jar with a clean lid and refrigerate for 1 to 3 days to allow flavors to develop.
4. Store pickles in the refrigerator. Use within 3 months.
Notes
• Ideas for fresh seasonings: basil, cilantro, dill, garlic, ginger, hot pepper, onion, oregano, thyme.
• Ideas for dry seasonings: bay leaf, celery, cumin or dill seed, dried chili, peppercorn, pickling spice, tumeric
• Try this: 1 clove garlic, 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes and 1 teaspoon dill seed.
