Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 20 min
Ingredients
- ½ pound lean ground meat (15% fat)
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans with liquid
- 2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced tomatoes with liquid
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
Instructions
1. Brown meat and onions in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 F degrees in an electric skillet). Drain fat.
2. Add undrained beans, tomatoes with liquid and chili powder.
3. Reduce heat to low (250 F degrees in an electric skillet), cover and cook for 10 minutes. Serve warm.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Serve with shredded cabbage, low fat sour cream, cilantro or grated cheese.
• Add other vegetables such as bell peppers, carrots, celery, and corn, if desired.
• Add dried cumin, oregano or red pepper flakes in Step 2 for extra flavor!
Recipe and Photo Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/quick-chili
