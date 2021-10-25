Ingredients:
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/8 to ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
- ¼ teaspoon or less crushed red pepper
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 (16 ounce) can Solid Pack Pumpkin (plain, not spiced)
- 1 cup half and half (light cream)
- Sour cream and chives (optional)
Directions:
1. In a large saucepan, melt butter and sauté onions and garlic until soft.
2. Add curry powder, salt, coriander, and red pepper and cook for 1 minute.
3. Add broth and boil gently (uncovered) for 15 – 20 minutes.
4. Stir in pumpkin and half and half and cook for 5 minutes.
5. When cool, pour into blender container, cover and blend until creamy
6. Reheat and serve with a dollop of cream and chopped chives, if desired.
Notes:
- For a thicker soup, try using less broth.
- Any milk or evaporated skim milk can be used instead of half and half cream to provide more protein and fewer calories.
Recipe Source: Janet Riedel
