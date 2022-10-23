Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 12 jumbo pasta shells (about 6 ounces)
- 1 ¼ cups nonfat ricotta cheese
- ¾ cup pumpkin
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons basil
- ¼ teaspoon sage
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese, divided
- 1 cup pasta sauce
Directions:
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
3. Cook pasta shells according to package directions. Drain and place each on a baking sheet to cool.
4. In a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, pumpkin, spices and all but 1 Tablespoon of the cheese. Reserve the 1 Tablespoon cheese for topping.
5. Spread pasta sauce in the bottom of a baking dish that holds all the shells in a single layer. Fill each shell with about 3 Tablespoons of pumpkin mixture and place shells close together on top of the sauce.
6. Cover pan with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 15 minutes more.
7. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes:
• Freeze unused pumpkin and add to soup, chili or pancake recipes.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://foodhero.org/recipes/pumpkin-ricotta-stuffed-shells
