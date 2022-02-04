Prep Time: 15-20 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 can (10 ounces) red chile sauce (or 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce + 2 to 4 Tablespoons chili powder)
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 can (15 ounces) hominy, drained and rinsed (1 ¾ cup)
- 2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
Toppings (optional)
- Shredded cabbage or lettuce
- Sliced radishes
- Chopped onion
- Lime
- Chopped cilantro
- Chopped or sliced avocado
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. In a large saucepan on medium heat, sauté onion in oil until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking for 1 minute.
3. Add the chile sauce, broth, cumin, oregano and hominy to the onion and bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Stir in the chicken and heat through, about 2 minutes.
4. Spoon into shallow bowls and add toppings as desired.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• A rotisserie chicken makes this recipe quick to fix.
• No red chile sauce? You can also use 1 1/4 cups enchilada sauce.
• Thanks to the Food Hero Latinx work group for this recipe.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/pozole-chicken
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.