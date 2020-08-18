Number of servings: 8 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 20 minutes
Ingredients
6 cups cooked potatoes, cubed into bite-sized pieces (about 6 small potatoes)
1 1⁄2 cups chopped celery (about 3 stalks)
1⁄4 cup chopped onion (1⁄4 medium onion)
1⁄4 cup sliced black olives
1⁄2 cup light mayonnaise
1⁄2 cup nonfat, plain yogurt
1 Tablespoon prepared mustard
1 Tablespoon vinegar
1 Tablespoon Sugar
Directions
1. In a large mixing bowl, stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, vinegar and sugar.
2. Add cooked potatoes, celery, onion and olives and stir to coat evenly.
3. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes:
• For extra flavor and crunch, add ¼ cup chopped dill or sweet pickle
• Try using sweet onions, which have a mild flavor even when raw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.