Recipe: Perfect Hard-Cooked Eggs

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- Eggs
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Place a single layer of eggs in a saucepan. Add cold water to cover the eggs by at least 1 inch. Heat over high heat just until the water comes to a full boil.
3. Take the pan off the heat and cover with a lid or plate. Leave eggs in the hot water. Time depends on egg size: medium - 9 minutes; large - 12 minutes; extra large - 15 minutes
4. Immediately drain eggs. Serve warm, or cool completely under cold running water or in ice water. Refrigerate within 2 hours of cooking. Use peeled eggs within 2 days or refrigerate in the shell for up to a week.
Notes
Tips for easier peeling:
• Refrigerate the eggs for 7-10 days before cooking. This gives time for the two membranes inside the shell to separate slightly.
• Let eggs cool after cooking.
• Roll the egg gently on the counter until the shell has small cracks all over.
• Start peeling at the large end.
• Hold the egg under cold running water to help loosen the shell.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/perfect-hard-cooked-eggs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.