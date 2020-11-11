Prep and Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- ½ cup old fashioned rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons applesauce
- 4 cups pears, cubed (about 3 pears)
- 1 cup cranberries, fresh or frozen
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Instructions
1. In a medium bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and applesauce.
2. Combine pears, cranberries and cornstarch in an 8x8 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with oat mixture.
3. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees until juices are bubbling and topping is browned, about 20 minutes.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe and Photo Source: https://foodhero.org/recipes/pear-and-cranberry-crisp
