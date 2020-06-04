Peach and carrot smoothie
Photo: Food Hero

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Number of servings: 3

Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 medium banana, peeled fresh or frozen

1 cup frozen carrots

1 can (15 ounce) peaches, undrained

Directions:

• Juice or syrup can be replaced with ¾ cup water and sweetener of your choice.

• Canned carrots work too! Drain them before adding.

• Try using fresh carrots but cook them first.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Who are you voting for in the State House District 32 Race in November?

You voted:

Online Poll

Who are you voting for in the State House District 32 Race in November?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.