Number of servings: 3
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 5 minutes
Ingredients:
1 medium banana, peeled fresh or frozen
1 cup frozen carrots
1 can (15 ounce) peaches, undrained
Directions:
• Juice or syrup can be replaced with ¾ cup water and sweetener of your choice.
• Canned carrots work too! Drain them before adding.
• Try using fresh carrots but cook them first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.