Prep time: 10 min
Cook time: 30 min
Ingredients
- 3 cups potatoes cut in 1-inch pieces
- 2 teaspoons oil
- ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
- ½ cup of parmesan cheese, shredded or grated
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, toss potatoes with oil, salt and pepper.
3. Place potatoes in a single layer on a large baking sheet.
4. Roast 25 minutes; sprinkle with cheese; roast 5 to 10 minutes more. Serve warm.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Try other types of cheese or a blend!
