Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

Prep time: 10 min

Cook time: 30 min

Ingredients

- 3 cups potatoes cut in 1-inch pieces

- 2 teaspoons oil

- ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

- ½ cup of parmesan cheese, shredded or grated

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, toss potatoes with oil, salt and pepper.

3. Place potatoes in a single layer on a large baking sheet.

4. Roast 25 minutes; sprinkle with cheese; roast 5 to 10 minutes more. Serve warm.

5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

• Try other types of cheese or a blend!

Recipe and Photo Source: https://foodhero.org/recipes/parmesan-roasted-potatoes

