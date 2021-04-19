Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 20 min
Ingredients
- 1 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour (try half whole-wheat flour)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup nonfat or 1% milk
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
3. Mix flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Stir in milk and oil until a soft dough forms.
4. Turn dough onto a clean, lightly floured surface and knead 6 to 8 times. Dough should feel soft but smooth; not sticky. Shape dough into a ball. Turn the bowl upside down over the dough. Let sit for 10 minutes.
5. On a baking sheet, roll or press dough into a 12-inch circle. Bake crust for 8 minutes.
6. Remove from oven and add your choice of sauce and toppings.
7. Return to oven and bake until light golden brown, 12 to 20 minutes. Serve hot.
8. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/no-yeast-pizza-crust
