Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 30 min
Ingredients
- 4 cups water
- 2 packages (3 ounces each) ramen-style noodles
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in thin strips
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- ½ cup water
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger (or 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger)
- 2 carrots, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
- ½ large head cabbage, thinly sliced (about 6 cups)
- ¼ cup green onions, thinly sliced
Directions
1. Bring 4 cups water to boil in a 2 to 3 quart saucepan. Add noodles, cover, and remove from heat (do not add flavor packets). Wait one minute, drain noodles and set aside.
2. In a small saucepan, combine peanut butter, soy sauce, and 1/2 cup water. Heat over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). Add chicken and cook until no longer pink when cut, about 3 to 5 minutes.
4. Add red pepper, ginger, and carrots and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add cabbage and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until cabbage is crisp-tender.
5. Stir in green onions, cooked noodles and peanut sauce. Toss and serve immediately.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• To avoid peanuts or peanut butter, try this stir fry with sunflower seeds or sunflower seed butter.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/mo-moo-indonesian-stir-fry
