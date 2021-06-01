Ingredients
- 3⁄4 cup sauce
- 4 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 pound uncooked protein or 12 ounces cooked (about 2 cups), cut bite-size
- 3 cups vegetables, fresh, frozen or canned, cut bite-size
- 4 servings cooked grains, ready to serve
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water. Gather ingredients and cooking tools.
2. In a medium bowl, mix together the sauce ingredients and set aside.
3. Add 2 teaspoons oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the uncooked protein and stir until cooked, about 5 to 7 minutes, and then set aside in a bowl. If starting with cooked or canned protein, have it ready.
4. Add 2 more teaspoons oil to the skillet. Add the vegetables and stir to cook, starting with harder vegetables such as broccoli and carrots. (If needed, add 1 to 2 Tablespoons water to keep the vegetables from sticking to the pan.) After the vegetables have begun to soften, add the faster-cooking vegetables such as cabbage and corn. Cook until all are nearly done.
5. Stir the sauce and pour over the vegetables in the skillet. Bring to a light boil and cook 1 to 2 minutes until thickened. Gently mix in the protein and cook until heated through.
6. Serve the stir-fry over cooked grains.
7. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Ingredient Ideas
Protein - try chicken, beef, pork, seafood, tofu or cooked beans
Vegetables - use any mixture you have on hand
Sauce - try one of these:
• Soy-ginger: 2 Tablespoons brown sugar, 2 Tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce, 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar, ½ cup water, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, ¼ teaspoon ground ginger and ½ teaspoon garlic powder. For more spice, add ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes or hot sauce.
• Peanut: Add 2 Tablespoons peanut butter to the soy-ginger sauce.
• Curry: Add 2 teaspoons curry powder to the soy-ginger sauce.
• Fresh Tomato and herbs: 1/2 to 1 cup chopped tomatoe, 1 Tablespoon chopped herbs such as cilantro or basil, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add this sauce with the protein and do not boil.
Grains - try rice, pasta, bulgur, quinoa or polenta
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/mix-and-match-stir-fry-0
