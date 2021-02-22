Number of servings: 6 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation & cooking): 1 hour
Ingredients
- 1 cup uncooked grain
- 2 cups vegetables, fresh, frozen or canned, cut bite-sized
- 1 cup cooked protein, cut bite-sized
- 2 1⁄2 cups Sauce
- 2 teaspoons seasonings (or more, to taste)
- 3 Tablespoons topping
Directions
To make in a skillet:
1. Combine all ingredients except topping in a large skillet.
2. Bring to a boil, stir occasionally, and then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until grains are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the grain. Stir occasionally and add water if mixture becomes too dry.
3. Add topping before serving.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
To bake in oven:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Combine all ingredients except topping in a casserole dish. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil and bake until grains are tender, about 45 minutes.
3. Add topping before serving.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Ingredient Ideas
Grain - try quicker-cooking grains such as bulgur, macaroni, quinoa, white or quick brown rice
Vegetables - try any mixture you have on hand
Protein - try any type of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, seafood, tofu, beans
Sauce - try one of these:
- Soup: 1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed soup and 1 1/4 cup water or milk
- Soy-ginger: 1 Tablespoon corn starch, 2 Tablespoons brown sugar, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 3/4 cup water or broth, 1 Tablespoon sesame oil (or vegetable oil)
- Broth: 2 Tablespoons flour (or 1 Tablespoon corn starch), 1 Tablespoon melted margarine or butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt and about 2 cups milk or broth to make 2 1/2 cups
- Tomato: 1 1/2 cups canned tomatoes with juice or tomato, enchilada or spaghetti sauce and water or stock to make 2 1/2 cups.
Seasoning - try cumin, garlic powder, oregano, basil, cilantro, hot pepper sauce
Topping - try grated cheese, nuts or seeds, crushed whole grain crackers
