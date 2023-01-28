Mix and Match Grain Bowl
Mix and Match Grain Bowl
Ingredients
• (see Notes for ingredient ideas)
• 2 cups cooked grains
• 2 cups chopped vegetables (raw or cooked any way you choose)
• 12 ounces cooked protein, cut bite-sized (about 2 cups)
• ¼ cup topping
• ¼ to ½ cup sauce or dressing
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water. Gather ingredients and 4 bowls.
2. Spoon about ½ cup of the grain into each bowl.
3. Arrange ¼ of the vegetables and protein on top of or around the grains in each bowl.
4. Drizzle 1 to 2 Tablespoons of the dressing over each bowl.
5. Sprinkle 1 Tablespoon of topping over the top.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes: Ingredient Ideas
Protein – try cooked chicken, beef, pork, seafood, tofu, tempeh, beans, lentils or eggs
Vegetables – use any mixture of fresh, frozen or canned
Grains – try whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, buckwheat or oats
Topping – try something crunchy or chewy like nuts, seeds, raw or pickled vegetables, microgreens or fresh or dried fruit
Sauce or dressing – use a prepared dressing or salsa, or try one of these Food Hero recipes:
• Oil and vinegar dressing from Food Hero Plant Part Salad or Spring Green Salad
• Orange ginger dressing from Food Hero Carrot Ginger Salad
• Food Hero Cucumber Yogurt Dip, Lemony Garbanzo Bean Dip, Hummus, Ranch Dressing or Peanut Sauce
• Food Hero Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde or Pico de Gallo and avocado (slice, dice or mash)
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/mix-and-match-grain-bowl
