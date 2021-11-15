Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 oz light cream cheese (softened)
- 30 mini-nilla wafer cookies
- ¼ cup light sour cream
- ¼ Splenda sugar blend
- 1 egg
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ¾ cup canned pure pumpkin
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. Line mini-muffin pan with paper baking cups and place one Nilla wafer in the bottom of each cup.
3. In a medium bowl, add remaining ingredients and mix with an electric mixture until smooth.
4. Fill each muffin cup with pumpkin-cream cheese mixture.
5. Place muffin pan in oven and bake for 30 minutes or until done. Serve cool.
Photo Source: Peter Papoulakos
Recipe Source: Diabetes Food Hub (https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/mini-pumpkin-tarts.html?home-category_id=20)
