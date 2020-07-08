In Mexico, thinly-sliced jicama (pronounced HEE-kah-mah) sprinkled with fresh lime juice and salt, makes a quick, crisp, finger-food snack, and a great inspiration for this refreshing main dish salad. Marinated with south-of-the-border flavors, jicama, cucumber and bell pepper, tossed with shrimp — a seafood favorite from the Gulf coast — transforms into a colorful, nutrient-rich main dish salad.
Ingredients
1 small jicama (about ¾ pound), peeled, cut in 2-inch matchsticks
1 small unwaxed cucumber, unpeeled, halved lengthwise, seeds removed, thinly sliced
½ medium red bell pepper, seeds removed, cut in 2-inch matchsticks
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup finely-chopped fresh cilantro or parsley leaves
1½ pound large or jumbo shrimp, steamed, peeled (deveined, if desired)
8 cups shredded leaf lettuce
Lime wedges, for garnish
Dressing
Juice from 2 limes
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon lime peel, grated
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Salt to taste
¼ cup canola oil
Directions
Before you begin: Wash your hands.
1. Combine the jicama, cucumber, bell pepper, onion and cilantro or parsley in a medium bowl; gently mix. Add the shrimp.
2. To make the dressing, combine the lime juice, honey, lime peel, garlic, red pepper flakes and salt in a small bowl; mix together. Add the oil; whisk well to blend the ingredients.
3. Pour the dressing over the vegetable-shrimp mixture; toss gently to coat the ingredients.
4. Cover. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours to marinate and blend the flavors.
5. Arrange the salad over lettuce. Garnish with lime wedges.
Nutrition Information
Serves 8
Calories: 260; Calories from fat: 100; Total fat: 11g; Saturated fat: 1g; Trans fat: 0g; Cholesterol: 170mg; Sodium: 200mg; Total carbohydrate: 16g; Dietary fiber: 5g; Sugars: 7g; Protein: 25g
Roberta Duyff, MS, RD, FAND, is author of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Complete Food and Nutrition Guide and 365 Days of Healthy Eating.
