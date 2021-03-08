Number of servings: 8 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation & cooking): 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon ginger, fresh or 1/2 teaspoon ground
- 1⁄2 teaspoon turmeric
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 cups mixed vegetables, chopped (try cauliflower, peppers, carrots or peas)
- 1 large baking potato, peeled and diced
- 1 cup white rice, uncooked
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 2 1⁄2 cups water
- 1 can (15.5 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat (300 degrees in an electric skillet).
2. Add onion, ginger, turmeric, and cumin, and stir while cooking for 1 minute.
3. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat.
4. Simmer 20-25 minutes. Serve hot.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• For a flavor boost, cook ½ cup raisins or diced apples with the vegetables.
• Try using brown rice instead of white, and increase the simmering time to 45 minutes.
• Cook your own dry beans. One can (15 ounces) is about 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 cups drained beans.
