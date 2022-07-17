Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice (fresh or bottled)
- 1 ½ Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 1 clove garlic or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Place all ingredients in a blender.
3. Blend until desired consistency (more time for smooth dip, less for a chunky dip).
4. If hummus seems too thick, add 2 teaspoons water.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
OR
1. Spread garbanzo beans on a large plate. Mash well with a fork until they are as smooth as you like.
2. Mix with other ingredients in a small bowl.
3. If hummus seems too thick, add 2 teaspoons of water.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Change the flavor by adding chili powder, chopped cilantro or parsley, or hot sauce.
• No tahini? Try Hummus (no tahini) recipe.
• Freeze extra lemon juice to use later.
• Cook your own dry beans. One can (15 ounces) is about 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 cups drained beans.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://foodhero.org/hummus-with-tahini
