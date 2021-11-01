Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 2 hours
Ingredients
- 64 ounces 100% apple juice (8 cups)
- 32 ounces water (4 cups)
- 2 oranges
- 12 whole cloves
- 2 allspice peppercorns
- 6 cinnamon sticks
Directions
1. In a 4 quart stock pot, add apple juice, water, oranges (cut in half) and all the spices.
2. Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 hours.
3. Serve hot and enjoy!
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Spices sold in the bulk section may be less expensive than packaged and you can just buy the amount you want.
Recipe & Photo Source: https://foodhero.org/recipes/hot-apple-orange-cider
