Hot Apple Orange Cider

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours

Ingredients

- 64 ounces 100% apple juice (8 cups)

- 32 ounces water (4 cups)

- 2 oranges

- 12 whole cloves

- 2 allspice peppercorns

- 6 cinnamon sticks

Directions

1. In a 4 quart stock pot, add apple juice, water, oranges (cut in half) and all the spices.

2. Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 hours.

3. Serve hot and enjoy!

4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

Spices sold in the bulk section may be less expensive than packaged and you can just buy the amount you want.

Recipe & Photo Source: https://foodhero.org/recipes/hot-apple-orange-cider

