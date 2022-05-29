Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 banana, cut in half crosswise and again lengthwise
- 1 cup Greek yogurt (plain or flavored)
- 1 cup whole-grain fortified cereal (check the Nutrition Facts label)
- 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
- 1/4 cup sliced strawberries (fresh or frozen)
- 1/4 cup canned pineapple pieces (fresh or canned in 100% juice and drained)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Place 2 pieces of banana next to each other in each of the 2 cereal bowls.
3. Over the banana in each cereal bowl, spoon half the yogurt and sprinkle half the cereal. Drizzle with honey, if desired.
4. Top with fruit and serve.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Try any fruit, such as blueberries and sliced peaches.
• Look at a cereal’s Nutrition Facts label to see if it is fortified with added nutrients such as B12.
• Use any type of yogurt. Look at the Nutrition Facts label for nutrients of concern such as protein, calcium, saturated fat and added sugars.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/high-protein-banana-split
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.