Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1½ cups almond flour (see Notes)
- ½ cup hazelnut flour (see Notes)
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup, agave or honey (see Notes)
- 1½ Tablespoons melted coconut oil
- 2 to 3 Tablespoons water
- 2 Tablespoons fruit jam (optional)
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Set oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the almond flour, hazelnut flour and cinnamon, if desired.
- Add syrup and oil. Stir to mix in evenly.
- Add 1 Tablespoon water at a time, stirring after each addition. The mixture will appear crumbly but will hold together to form a cookie.
- Scoop 2 Tablespoons of mixture into your hand and shape into a ball. Press your thumb gently into the center of the dough to form a thumbprint. Place cookie on a parchment-covered or lightly-greased baking sheet.
- Add a small amount of jam (any type) into the thumbprint of each cookie.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the bottom edges of the cookies begin to brown.
- To avoid breaking the cookies, let them cool completely before taking them off the pan.
- Refrigerate or freeze leftover cookies in an airtight container.
Notes
- Look for nut flours in the baking section of your grocery store. For best quality and freshness, store nut flours in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.
- If almond or hazelnut flour is coarsely ground, sift before measuring.
- Try making your own nut flour in a food processor. Use short pulses of about 1 second each. Stop and scrape the bowl about every 10 seconds to be sure the grind is even and to stop before you grind the nuts into nut butter.
- You can substitute an all-purpose gluten-free flour for the almond flour.
- No coconut oil? Use vegetable oil or melted butter or margarine instead.
- Try a small piece of chocolate or a hazelnut in the thumbprint instead of fruit jam.
- Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.