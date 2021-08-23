Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon margarine or butter
- 1 small onion (1/2 cup chopped or sliced)
- ¼ cup chopped, sliced or slivered almonds
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons orange juice (juice from 1/4 orange)
- 1 Tablespoon prepared mustard
- 4 cups green beans, fresh cooked, frozen, or canned, drained and rinsed
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Melt margarine or butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and almonds and cook until onions are tender.
3. In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar, orange juice and mustard. Stir into onion mixture.
4. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, until sauce begins to thicken. Stir in green beans and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until heated through.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• 4 cups of green beans is about 1 pound fresh OR 16 ounces frozen OR 2 cans (15 ounces each)
• To cook fresh green beans:
Wash and trim green beans. Cut or snap into desired length. Place in a small saucepan and fill with enough water to cover beans. Bring to a boil. Cover and cook until crisp-tender, about 5 to 7 minutes. Drain beans and set aside.
• For extra flavor, add ¼ cup dried cranberries to the skillet along with the green beans.
