THH

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Recipe Source: FoodHero.org

Number of servings: 8

Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 20 minutes

Ingredients:

3 cups grapes, cut in half or quarters

3 cups sliced cucumber

1⁄4 cup thinly sliced green onion

DRESSING

1⁄4 cup vinegar

1 teaspoon oil

2 teaspoons brown sugar

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon hot sauce, optional

Directions:

1. Place the grapes, cucumber and green onion in a medium bowl.

2. In a small bowl or jar with a tight lid, mix or shake together the dressing ingredients and hot sauce, if using.

3. Pour over grapes and cucumbers and stir until mixed.

4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you or have you attended any of the protests in the area?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you or have you attended any of the protests in the area?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.