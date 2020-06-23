Recipe Source: FoodHero.org
Number of servings: 8
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 20 minutes
Ingredients:
3 cups grapes, cut in half or quarters
3 cups sliced cucumber
1⁄4 cup thinly sliced green onion
DRESSING
1⁄4 cup vinegar
1 teaspoon oil
2 teaspoons brown sugar
3⁄4 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon hot sauce, optional
Directions:
1. Place the grapes, cucumber and green onion in a medium bowl.
2. In a small bowl or jar with a tight lid, mix or shake together the dressing ingredients and hot sauce, if using.
3. Pour over grapes and cucumbers and stir until mixed.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
