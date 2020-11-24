Number of servings: 4
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced diagonally into 1/4 inch thick slices
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
- 3 Tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1⁄2 cup chicken broth
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1⁄2 cup dried cranberries
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
Directions:
1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add carrots, salt, 1 Tablespoon sugar, and broth. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until carrots are almost tender, about 5 to 8 minutes.
2. Uncover; increase heat to high. Stir occasionally until liquid is reduced to about 2 Tablespoons, about 1 to 2 minutes.
3. Add butter and remaining sugar to skillet; stir carrots to coat. Add dried cranberries and cook, stirring frequently, until carrots are completely tender and glaze is light gold, about 3 minutes.
4. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Serve warm.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
