Number of servings: 6 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 25 minutes
Ingredients:
½ pound lean ground beef (15% fat)
2 cups water
2 packages oriental flavor instant ramen-style noodles, broken into small pieces
16 ounces frozen Asian-style vegetables, or any other frozen vegetables
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1 Tablespoon fresh ginger or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Directions
In a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet), brown ground beef and cook until no longer pink. Drain fat.
Add 2 cups of water and ONE seasoning packet to cooked beef and mix well.
Add frozen vegetables, green onion, ginger, and garlic and bring to a boil over high heat.
Add ramen noodles, reduce heat to low, and simmer 3-5 minutes until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
