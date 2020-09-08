Number of servings: 6 sandwiches
Time for preparation (including preparation & cooking): 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 onion, chopped
1 carrot, chopped or shredded
1 green pepper, chopped
1 pound lean ground meat (15% fat) (turkey, chicken or beef)
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (15 ounces) whole tomatoes, crushed
1 can (8 ounces) mushrooms or 1/2 pound chopped fresh mushrooms
1⁄4 cup barbecue sauce
6 whole wheat buns, split in half to make 12
Directions
1. Saute onions, carrots, green pepper and ground meat in a 2-3 quart saucepan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes.
2. Add tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, mushrooms and barbecue sauce.
3. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until thick, stirring occasionally.
4. Toast buns if desired. Spoon sauce over bun halves. Serve open-faced.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Add your favorite fresh, canned or frozen chopped vegetables.
• Try whole wheat English muffins instead of buns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.