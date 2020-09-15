Number of servings: 8
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 15 minutes
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1⁄2 pound lean pork, ground or small cubes
1 teaspoon oil
1⁄4 cup carrot, sliced or grated
1 cup onion, chopped
1 cup chopped vegetables, fresh, frozen or leftovers (try broccoli, celery, bell pepper, peas or snow peas)
2 cups cooled, cooked rice, white or brown
Directions:
1. Mix soy sauce, garlic powder and pepper together in a small dish. Set aside.
2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté pork in oil until just lightly browned. If using ground pork, break into crumbles as it cooks.
3. Add carrots, onion, and chosen vegetables. Sauté until tender, stirring frequently.
4. Stir in rice and seasoning mixture, breaking up any clumps of rice. Continue to heat and stir until heated through.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Leftover, cold rice makes a better texture than freshly cooked warm rice.
• Substitute 1 cup cooked or canned pork. Add with the vegetables.
• Mix ½ teaspoon sesame oil or some ginger powder with the soy sauce.
• Add sliced green onions or bite-sized pineapple (fresh, frozen, or canned).
