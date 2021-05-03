Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 5 min
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup low-fat or non-fat milk
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon or nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 slices whole-wheat bread
- powdered sugar (optional)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. In a flat-bottom bowl or casserole dish, beat together the eggs, milk, spice and vanilla, if desired.
3. Lightly grease a skillet and place it on medium heat.
4. Dip both sides of the bread in the egg and milk mixture. Cook in the skillet about 2 minutes on each side or until brown and cooked through.
5. Move the pieces from the pan to plates and dust with powdered sugar, if desired.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Works best when bread is somewhat dry rather than fresh.
• Poke a few holes in the bread to absorb more egg mixture.
• Try topped with Any Berry Sauce or Microwave Applesauce.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/french-toast
