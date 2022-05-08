Recipe: Favorite Pancakes

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon spice such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin spice (optional)
- 1 egg
- 1 cup non-fat or 1% milk (add 2 Tablespoons for thinner pancakes)
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla (optional)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Mix together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Add the spice, if desired.
3. In a separate bowl, beat egg until well blended. Add milk and oil. Add the vanilla, if desired.
4. Add liquids to dry ingredients and stir just until lumps disappear.
5. Lightly spray a large skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray or lightly wipe with oil. Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat (350 degrees F in an electric skillet). The skillet is hot enough when a few drops of water sprinkled on it skitter and bounce around.
6. Pour about ¼ cup of batter per pancake onto the hot skillet or griddle. Cook until bubbles come to the surface of the pancake and the edges start to look dry. Turn over. Cook until cooked through and the bottom is golden brown.
7. Refrigerate leftover pancakes and enjoy them reheated for up to 2 days.
Notes
• Combine wet ingredients ahead of time. Store in the refrigerator up to 2 days.
• Mix the dry ingredients ahead of time and store in a sealed container.
• No eggs? Replace them with 2 Tablespoons water.
• Replace the milk with buttermilk.
Variations:
Whole wheat – use whole wheat pastry flour or replace about half the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour. Add 1-2 Tablespoons of water or milk if batter is too thick.
Oatmeal – replace about half the flour with rolled oats. Soak the rolled oats in the milk for 5 minutes before mixing the batter.
Corn Cakes - Omit the sugar, replace up to half the flour with cornmeal and add 1/2-1 cup of cooked corn.
Buttermilk – replace the milk with buttermilk; reduce the baking powder to 2 teaspoons and add ½ teaspoon baking soda.
Apple – Add ½ cup apple shredded or cut into small pieces to the liquid ingredients.
Berry – Try blueberries, raspberries, blackberries or a mix. After batter is poured on the skillet or griddle, sprinkle the tops with berries, before turning to cook the other side. No need to thaw frozen berries.
Pumpkin - Add 1/2 cup canned pumpkin.
Zucchini - Try 1/2 cup grated, squeezed, zucchini.
Waffles - This batter also works great in waffle makers!
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/favorite-pancakes-eggs
