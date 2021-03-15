Number of servings: 14 filled shells
Time for preparation (including preparation & cooking): 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 package (8 ounces) manicotti shells (14 shells)
- 1 egg
- 1 carton (15 ounces) low-fat ricotta or cottage cheese
- 6 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 1⁄2 cup fresh parsley, minced, or 3 tablespoons dried parsley
- 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon italian seasoning
- 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 jar (24 to 26 ounces) pasta sauce
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Cook pasta according to package directions and drain.
3. While pasta is cooking, beat egg in medium bowl. Add ricotta or cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Mix well.
4. Pour a little of the pasta sauce in the bottom of a rectangular baking pan to prevent pasta from sticking.
5. Stuff shells with filling (about 2-3 rounded teaspoons per shell). Arrange stuffed shells in pan. Pour remaining sauce evenly over pasta.
6. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until bubbly throughout.
7. Let rest 10 minutes outside of oven before serving.
8. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Add Parmesan cheese to the filling mixture.
• Add your favorite spices to sauce for additional flavor.
