Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup low sodium vegetable broth
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 ½ tbsp lower sodium soy sauce
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp sriracha
- ½ tsp stevia brown sugar blend
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 clove minced garlic
- 1 ¼ lbs raw medium shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails cut off)
- 3 cups broccoli florets
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the vegetable broth, rice vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch, ginger, sriracha, and brown sugar blend.
2. Heat 2 tbsp of the olive oil in a large skillet or wok. When the oil is shimmering, add the garlic and cook until fragrant (30 seconds). Add the shrimp and cook until opaque, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the shrimp and place on a plate.
3. Heat the remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil in the same skillet. Add the broccoli florets and cook until tender, about 4 minutes.
4. Add the cooked shrimp back into the skillet and toss to combine with the broccoli. Pour the broth mixture over the shrimp and broccoli and toss to coat. Continue cooking until the broth mixture thickens slightly, about 1 minute.
Notes:
This recipe calls for broccoli florets, but you can use 3 cups of any nonstartchy vegetables you have on hand (like cauliflower, zucchini, snow peas, or cabbage). Serve over brown rice or another whole grain for a complete plate.
Recipe Source: Diabetes Food Hub. The Create-Your-Plate Diabetes Cookbook. Recipe Credit: Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, FAND. https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/easy-broccoli-and-shrimp-stir-fry.html
Photo Source: Terry Doran / Mittera
