Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- ¾ cup plain breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon thyme
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ⅛ teaspoon paprika
- ¾ cup nonfat or 1% milk
- 2 pounds fish fillets (try any white fish)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Preheat oven to 500 degrees F. Lightly grease a baking sheet.
3. In a small bowl, mix together breadcrumbs, cheese, thyme, onion powder and paprika.
4. Place crumb mixture on a flat plate or sheet of wax paper.
5. Dip fish fillets in milk, then press into crumb mixture to coat all sides. Discard leftover crumbs and milk.
6. Place fish on baking sheet in a single layer. Bake until fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F using a food thermometer or until fish is opaque and separates easily with a fork. This will take about 15 minutes, but depends on the thickness of the fish.
7. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Use leftover cooked fish to make fish tacos or add to salads.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/crispy-parmesan-baked-fish
