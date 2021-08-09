Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 ¾ cups corn, (fresh cooked, frozen or canned and drained)
3 small tomatoes, diced (1 1/2 cups)
⅓ cup fat-free Italian salad dressing
¼ cup minced fresh basil
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl.
Serve at room temperature or chilled.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
One large ear of corn makes about 1 cup of cut corn.
Try cilantro instead of basil. Add chopped green or red peppers or zucchini.
Serve this salad as a side dish or use as a filling for tacos, burritos or wraps.
No basil? Try chopped cilantro.
Make your own nonfat salad dressing by placing the ingredients below in a jar. Cover jar and shake well before adding to salad:
Dressing
5 Tablespoons apple juice
2 Tablespoons wine or cider vinegar
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
1 garlic clove, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon each: onion powder, dried basil and dried oregano
1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper
1/8 teaspoon brown or yellow mustard
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/corn-tomato-salad
